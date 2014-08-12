FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-King Digital quarterly revenue falls below expectations
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-King Digital quarterly revenue falls below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead paragraph to remove mention of profit)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, due to losses in its game titles, such as “Candy Crush Saga.”

King shares slipped 22 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $18.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $594 million for the second quarter ended June 30 compared to $456 million in the year-ago period. This fell short of analysts’ expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It reported second-quarter net income of 52 cents per share, surpassing analysts’ estimate of 49 cents per share. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.