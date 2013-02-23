FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingdom Holding to pay $147 million in dividends
February 23, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Kingdom Holding to pay $147 million in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kingdom Holding Co, the international investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will pay dividends worth 550.3 million Saudi riyals ($146.75 million) this year, in quarterly installments, the company said on Saturday.

Kingdom Holding will “distribute quarterly cash dividends from retained earnings of 1.25% (5% for the full year) of the shares’ nominal value, by distributing 12.5 Halalas per share quarterly (the total for the year is 0.50 Riyals per share) for a total of 137.6 million riyals as quarterly cash dividends totaling to 550.3 million Riyals for the year” Kingdom said in a statement.

The firm made a net profit of 209.6 million riyals ($55.9 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 187.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall and Sophie Walker

