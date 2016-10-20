Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q3 net profit slumps 38.3 pct

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 38.3 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 179.88 million riyals ($48.0 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 291.55 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

* Company blamed drop in hotel revenue and dividend income, as well as rise in depreciation and finance charges.

* Expected to record 150 million riyals less revenue from its share-swap deal with AccorHotels in its third-quarter earnings due to FX fluctuations caused by Brexit, Kingdom said on July 12.

* Sold the Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 million, the company said on October 2.