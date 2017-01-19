Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 net profit climbs 6 pct

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 40.2 million riyals ($10.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 37.9 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

* Earnings boosted by rise in dividends, increase in revenue and operating income from hotels and providing for impairment provisions in same quarter of last year. ($1 = 3.7493 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)