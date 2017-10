DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment vehicle of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Saturday its first quarter net profit rose by 11.3 percent year-on-year to 100.8 million riyals ($26.88 million).

The company attributed its performance to the sales of its stake in Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel and its share of the Oasis Kingdom project in Riyadh, in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse website.