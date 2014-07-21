FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit rises 16.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reported a 16.8 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday, citing higher income from investments.

The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and microblogging site Twitter .

Net earnings in the three months to June 30 were 211.6 million riyals ($56.4 million), compared to 181.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the rise to an “increase in gains on investments and dividends income in addition to a decrease in financial costs”.

Kingdom’s statement did not elaborate. Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in each reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

$1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia

