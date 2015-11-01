FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingdom Holding to sell stake in research firm for 837 mln riyals
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Kingdom Holding to sell stake in research firm for 837 mln riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Sunday it will sell its entire stake in research firm SRMG for 837.2 million riyals ($223.3 million).

Kingdom will sell 23.9 million shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group at 35 riyals per share in a private off-market transaction, it said in a stock exchange statement. The sale will be completed during trading on Sunday.

The investment firm said proceeds from the sale will be used for other corporate projects and investment opportunities, while the financial impact of the sale will be reflected in fourth-quarter earnings.

Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies, including Citigroup and microblogging site Twitter. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Kim Coghill)

