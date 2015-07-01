FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Prince Alwaleed's charity pledge to include Kingdom shares
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Prince Alwaleed's charity pledge to include Kingdom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding, said on Wednesday that the $32 billion of his wealth being allocated for philanthropy will include assets inside and outside the kingdom.

Prince Alwaleed said some of the donated wealth will include his personal stake in Kingdom Holding, the investment firm in which he owns the vast majority of the stock, but no shares would be sold and there would be no impact on the company’s share price from his actions.

He declined to give a timeframe for the allocation of the sum to charity but said it would not impact on his overall investment strategy.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.