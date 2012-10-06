FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingdom Holding sells stake in Philippines hotel
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kingdom Holding sells stake in Philippines hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding, the investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, sold its interest in the Fairmont Hotel and Raffles Suites & Residences in Manila for 218 million riyals ($58.1 million), it said on Saturday.

The deal was signed with a unit of the Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc and earned an estimated profit of 22 million riyals, Kingdom said.

The Saudi company said it would remain a stakeholder in further stages of the real estate project but did not elaborate on the size of its stake.

Kingdom Holding has minority stakes in some of the world’s top companies. Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it also owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and microblogging site Twitter.

The firm plans to issue a local currency bond. No date has been set but Banque Saudi Fransi and Deutsche Bank have been mandated to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.