January 18, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding closes refinancing of 350 mln euro loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding , the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has completed the refinancing of a 350 million euro ($381.3 million) loan facility, it said on Monday.

The loan, backed by the Four Season Hotel George V, was extended by a consortium of three banks, Kingdom Holding said in an emailed statement.

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis Pfandbriefbank and Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking acted as co-lead arrangers, the statement said, while Credit Agricole acted as facility and security agent.

The transaction closed on Oct. 16, it added. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Goodman)

