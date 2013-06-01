FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells $40mln Mauritius hotel stake
June 1, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells $40mln Mauritius hotel stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with Mauritius and Hawaii topic codes)

RIYADH, June 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Co has sold its interest in the Movenpick Resort and Spa Mauritius hotel for 150 million riyals ($40 million), it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Its stake was bought by Hawaii-based Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, it said.

Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle for billionaire Prince Alwaleed, will sell 20-30 hotels in the next two years while retaining ownership of its stake in major hotel management companies and in specific high-end hotels, Alwaleed told Reuters last month. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Robert Birsel)

