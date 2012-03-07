India's Kingfisher expects bank accounts to be reactivated soon

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - Ailing Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines said on Wednesday it is working with the tax authorities to reactivate its bank accounts and expects the accounts to be “un-attached” soon.

The airline, which was banned by International Air Transport Association (IATA) from its clearing house (ICH) earlier, said the “temporary suspension” will not impact its flight operations.

“Kingfisher Airlines continues to operate 200 flights to 46 domestic and international destinations. The ICH suspension does not impact our guests travelling on any Kingfisher Airlines flight or our flight schedules,” the statement said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)