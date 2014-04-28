FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingfisher begins capital returns programme
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kingfisher begins capital returns programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc

* Commencement of capital returns programme

* This programme will commence during financial year 2014/15 starting with around £200 million

* Timing and mechanism for this capital return will be kept under review to ensure maximum value creation for shareholders.

* Kingfisher announces that on 25 april 2014 it purchased for cancellation 500,000 ordinary shares

* Highest price paid was 414.95 pence per share and lowest price paid was 409.90 pence per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

