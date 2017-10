LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kingfisher PLC : * H1 adjusted pre-tax profit £371M versus £439M * H1 sales £5,478M versus £5,662M * Interim dividend 3.09P versus 2.47P * Results impacted by £25 million adverse foreign exchange movements * Over £30 million less profit from record wet weather in the UK and northern

Europe * Uncertain economic backdrop unlikely to improve for a while * On track to deliver our key milestones for 2012/13 in ‘Creating the Leader’

strategy