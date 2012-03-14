FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways suspends code sharing pact with Kingfisher
March 14, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

British Airways suspends code sharing pact with Kingfisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYDERABAD, India, March 14 (Reuters) - British Airways has suspended its code sharing agreement with India’s troubled Kingfisher Airlines, the UK carrier said on Wednesday.

The suspension of the code share agreement with Kingfisher came into effect on March 9, British Airways, owned by IAG , said in a statement.

Kingfisher Airlines is “undergoing a financial restructure,” said Christopher Fordyce, regional commercial manager for south Asia at British Airways, without elaborating the reason for the suspension.

Cash-strapped Kingfisher said on Wednesday it will cut back its overseas flights as the troubled carrier looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors.

