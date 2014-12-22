FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingfisher sells stake in B&Q China business for $219 mln
December 22, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Kingfisher sells stake in B&Q China business for $219 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Home improvement group Kingfisher has agreed to sell a 70 percent stake in its B&Q China business to Wumei Holdings Inc for 140 million pounds ($219 million), it said on Monday.

The agreement follows Kingfisher’s previous announcement of its plans to look for a strategic partner to help develop its B&Q business in China, which is made up of 39 stores.

The deal is conditional on Chinese Ministry of Commerce approval and, if approved, is expected to close during the first half of 2015. ($1 = 0.6396 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

