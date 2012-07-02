UPDATE 1-Kingfisher names Vodafone's Witts as FD

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement group, has named an executive of Vodafone, the world’s largest mobile phone company, as its new group finance director.

The DIY firm said on Monday Karen Witts will take up the role and join its board in October.

Witts, who is currently Vodafone’s chief financial officer for Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Asia Pacific, will succeed Kevin O‘Byrne, who was named the CEO of Kingfisher’s B&Q division in February.

Witts previously worked at BT Group, Grand Metropolitan, Mars and The Observer newspaper.