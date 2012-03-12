FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher cancels some flights on employee stir
March 12, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 6 years

India's Kingfisher cancels some flights on employee stir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines said on Monday it has cancelled some flights due to “employee agitation on account of delayed salaries,” further worsening troubles for the debt-laden carrier.

“We will operate approximately 80 percent of our planned schedule. We expect to return to our full schedule shortly,” the company said in a statement.

Kingfisher, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $400 million soon to keep flying, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, an industry consultancy. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)

