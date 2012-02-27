FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher says organised funds to pay salaries-memo
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 6 years

Kingfisher says organised funds to pay salaries-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines has organised the funds to pay overdue salaries to its employees, Chairman Vijay Mallya told the company’s staff in an email on Sunday.

“I have organised funding so that we can pay your seriously overdue salaries which is a source of great personal sorrow for me,” Mallya said.

Employees have not been paid their salaries for months and hundreds of them have left the debt-crippled airline, which has cancelled several flights and grounded more than half its fleet. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.