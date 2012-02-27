Kingfisher says organised funds to pay salaries-memo

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines has organised the funds to pay overdue salaries to its employees, Chairman Vijay Mallya told the company’s staff in an email on Sunday.

“I have organised funding so that we can pay your seriously overdue salaries which is a source of great personal sorrow for me,” Mallya said.

Employees have not been paid their salaries for months and hundreds of them have left the debt-crippled airline, which has cancelled several flights and grounded more than half its fleet. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)