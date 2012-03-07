FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IATA suspends India's Kingfisher from clearing house
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 7, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 6 years ago

IATA suspends India's Kingfisher from clearing house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association suspended India’s Kingfisher Airlines from its clearing house effective Wednesday due to non-payment of dues, a spokesman for the industry body of global airlines said.

“This is because the airline did not settle their ICH (IATA Clearing House) account within the stipulated deadline. Kingfisher’s participation in the ICH will be reinstated after the airline fulfills the ICH requirements,” Albert Tjoeng said in an email to Reuters.

A Kingfisher spokesman said the airline will shortly issue a statement. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.