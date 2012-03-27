FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICICI Bank asks India's Kingfisher to top up loan security
March 27, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 6 years ago

ICICI Bank asks India's Kingfisher to top up loan security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian lender ICICI Bank has asked embattled Kingfisher Airlines to top up its loan security or adjust the loan amount after the ailing carrier’s stock took a severe beating in recent weeks, the airline said.

“There is absolutely no recall of the entire loan facility nor any notice for sale of securities,” Kingfisher said in a statement.

ICICI Bank has lent about 4.3 billion rupees ($83.77 million) to Kingfisher.

Kingfisher, which has debts of $1.3 billion, is scrambling to raise funds after banks refused to lend more for its day-to-day operations. ($1 = 51.33 rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

