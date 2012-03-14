FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher owes 2.6 bln rupees to Airports Authority
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 6 years

India's Kingfisher owes 2.6 bln rupees to Airports Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYDERABAD, India, March 14 (Reuters) - Debt laden Kingfisher Airlines owes 2.62 billion rupees ($52.5 million) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), said AAI Chairman V.P. Agrawal said.

AAI is responsible for managing the civil aviation infrastructure in the country.

Earlier in the day, the debt-crippled and cash-strapped carrier said it will cut back its overseas flights as it looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

