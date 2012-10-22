FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-India's Kingfisher Airlines to pay 3 mths' salaries
October 22, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Kingfisher Airlines to pay 3 mths' salaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to union in first paragraph)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines plans to pay three months’ salaries to its employees in a few days in an effort to get them back to work, its Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters on Monday, after a meeting with a group of employees.

“We have talked about there being three (months’) salaries to be paid before Diwali. We will know the logistics, but the intention is everyone should be back at work in a day or two,” Aggarwal told reporters.

“We expect employees will be at work by Oct. 26,” he said.

Kingfisher’s licence was suspended on Saturday after it failed to address the civil aviation regulator’s concerns about its operations, forcing the debt-laden carrier to stop taking bookings. The carrier is seven months behind on salary payment. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

