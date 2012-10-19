FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kingfisher licence suspension "on the cards"- govt source
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

India's Kingfisher licence suspension "on the cards"- govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grounded Indian airline Kingfisher is likely to lose its licence, a government source said on Friday.

“Suspension of licence is very much on the cards,” the source said, adding that it could be as early as Oct. 21 or 22.

The action comes after debt-laden Kingfisher sought more time to respond to the aviation regulator’s show cause notice on why its license should not be cancelled or suspended.

The airline last week said its planes would remain grounded until Oct. 20, having stopped flying at the beginning of the month after an employee protest turned violent.

Kingfisher is yet to get approval from the regulator for its winter schedule which starts on Nov. 6. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.