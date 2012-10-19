India's Kingfisher licence suspension "on the cards"- govt source

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grounded Indian airline Kingfisher is likely to lose its licence, a government source said on Friday.

“Suspension of licence is very much on the cards,” the source said, adding that it could be as early as Oct. 21 or 22.

The action comes after debt-laden Kingfisher sought more time to respond to the aviation regulator’s show cause notice on why its license should not be cancelled or suspended.

The airline last week said its planes would remain grounded until Oct. 20, having stopped flying at the beginning of the month after an employee protest turned violent.

Kingfisher is yet to get approval from the regulator for its winter schedule which starts on Nov. 6. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)