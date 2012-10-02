FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher to decide on lifting partial lockout on Oct 4
October 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

India's Kingfisher to decide on lifting partial lockout on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines will take a call on lifting a partial lockout on Oct. 4, Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal said on Tuesday.

The airline is engaging in talks with employees, Aggarwal told reporters after a meeting with the country’s aviation regulator.

Kingfisher declared a partial lockout and cancelled all of its flights through Thursday, as labour unrest exacerbates troubles for the debt-laden company. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

