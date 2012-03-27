FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher stops operations to many destinations
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 6 years

India's Kingfisher stops operations to many destinations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday it temporarily stopped operations to several destinations as per its revised flight schedule, and most employees at those places have been asked to “stay at home.”

“We are in a ‘holding’ pattern right now and are waiting for various decisions from the government and our consortium of bankers on FDI (foreign direct investment) policy, working capital funding, etc,” Kingfisher said in a statement.

“All of these will have a major impact on the staffing decisions we will have to make,” the statement said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)

