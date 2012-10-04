FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Kingfisher says expects to resume operations in 4-5 days
October 4, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

India's Kingfisher says expects to resume operations in 4-5 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines expects to resume operations in four or five days after about 100 pilots and engineers in Delhi had agreed to return to work, an executive with the ailing airline told reporters on Thursday.

Sanjay Bahadur, vice president of corporate affairs, also said the airline expects to pay salaries for March within a week.

Cash-and-debt-strapped Kingfisher, once India’s second-largest airline, is half a year behind on salary payments and has grounded its fleet since Monday after a protest by engineers over the weekend turned violent, according to the airline. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)

