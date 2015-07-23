FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales growth picks up at Britain's Kingfisher
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sales growth picks up at Britain's Kingfisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, posted improved sales growth in both Britain and France in its latest quarter, helped by soft comparative figures in the previous year.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other countries, said on Thursday group sales at stores open over a year rose 3.5 percent in the 10 weeks to July 11, the bulk of its second fiscal quarter.

Same store sales rose 5.5 percent in the UK and Ireland and were up 1.3 percent in France.

That compares to a first quarter rise of 1.6 percent in the UK and Ireland and a fall of 1.2 percent in France.

For the full second quarter, which includes an additional three weeks, analysts are on average forecasting a rise of 4.1 percent for the UK and Ireland and growth of 0.3 percent in France. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.