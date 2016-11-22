Kingfisher Q3 sales growth driven by UK and Poland

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported growth in third-quarter underlying sales with strong demand in Britain and Poland more than offsetting weakness in France.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said group sales at stores open over a year rose 1.8 percent in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with growth of 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Total sales rose 11.5 percent to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.74 billion).

Kingfisher said it was making progress with its five-year transformation plan and remained on track. ($1 = 0.8011 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate HOlton)