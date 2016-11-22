FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Kingfisher Q3 sales growth driven by UK and Poland
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Kingfisher Q3 sales growth driven by UK and Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported growth in third-quarter underlying sales with strong demand in Britain and Poland more than offsetting weakness in France.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said group sales at stores open over a year rose 1.8 percent in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with growth of 3.0 percent in the previous quarter.

Total sales rose 11.5 percent to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.74 billion).

Kingfisher said it was making progress with its five-year transformation plan and remained on track. ($1 = 0.8011 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate HOlton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.