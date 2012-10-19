FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

India's Kingfisher seeks more time to reply to notice-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Grounded Indian airline Kingfisher has sought more time to reply to the aviation regulator’s notice asking the carrier why its licence to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide safe and reliable service, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

The regulator said it is seeking legal opinion on whether to give more time to Kingfisher.

The airline last week said its planes would remain grounded until Oct. 20, having stopped flying at the beginning of the month after an employee protest turned violent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
