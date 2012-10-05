India asks Kingfisher why its permit should not be cancelled

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator on Friday issued a notice to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, which has grounded its fleet since Monday, asking why its permit should not be canceled or suspended.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the airline had failed to establish a “safe, efficient and reliable service”, and asked it to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days.

The company said late on Thursday it will ground its fleet for another week after failing to resolve an impasse with staff over salaries that have gone unpaid for seven months. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Tony Munroe)