NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines replied to a notice by the country’s aviation regulator on Friday, which had asked the debt-laden carrier why its license to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide a “safe, efficient and reliable service”.

A spokesman for the company declined to give details of the response. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)