FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher set to open another 200 Screwfix stores
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 15, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kingfisher set to open another 200 Screwfix stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, said it could open 200 more of its strongly performing British Screwfix stores, as first-half group profit dipped due to adverse foreign exchange movements on Tuesday.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other countries, said adjusted pretax profit for the six months to Aug.1 fell 2.3 percent to 384 million pounds ($592 million).

That was slightly ahead of a forecast of 380 million pounds.

Group like-for-like sales rose by 2.0 percent, with the UK and Ireland division up 3.3 percent. In France underlying sales fell 0.3 percent due to ongoing weak consumer confidence.

Kingfisher currently has 412 Screwfix UK stores, which supply tools, plumbing and electrical equipment to Britain’s tradesmen and home improvement enthusiasts.

$1 = 0.6483 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.