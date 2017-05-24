FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Kingfisher's Q1 same-store sales down 0.6 pct
May 24, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 3 months ago

Retailer Kingfisher's Q1 same-store sales down 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Home improvements retailer Kingfisher reported on Wednesday a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter sales from stores open for more than a year, due to weak sales in France, where the firm remains cautious about prospects.

Like-for-like sales were down 5.5 percent in France, but rose 3.5 percent in Britain and Ireland, the company said.

Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said total group sales rose to 2.86 billion pounds ($3.71 billion) in the three months ended April 30 from 2.72 billion pounds in the same period the year before.

$1 = 0.7712 pounds Reporting by James Davey and Arathy S Nair; Editing by Mark Potter

