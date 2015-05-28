FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Screwfix helps Kingfisher to first-quarter profit rise
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Screwfix helps Kingfisher to first-quarter profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvement retailer, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first quarter retail profit, helped by a strong performance at Screwfix which lifted sales at its British arm.

Kingfisher, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said on Thursday retail profit for the 13 weeks to May 2 rose to 150 million pounds ($230 million) at constant currency, ahead of a company compiled consensus forecast of 146 million pounds.

Underlying group sales grew 0.8 percent versus strong comparative figures a year ago, with sales in France down 1.2 percent but up 1.6 percent in the UK and Ireland, where the company also made gross margin gains after less promotions.

$1 = 0.6512 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.