LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kingfisher PLC : * CEO Ian Cheshire says last six months have been toughest since he’s been CEO * CEO says firm is gaining share in a difficult market * CEO says UK market “bumping along”, neither growing or seeing significant

decline * CEO says expects “more awkward” H2 in France than in H1 * CEO said would welcome UK government initiatives to stimulate economy,

particularly job creation