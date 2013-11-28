FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit rises
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Kingfisher cautious on France as Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvements retailer, posted third quarter profit at the lower end of forecasts and cautioned that its markets remained tough, particularly in France where consumer confidence is weak.

The firm said on Thursday there was no obvious signs of an imminent improvement in consumer confidence in France, its most profitable market where it trades as Castorama and Brico Depot.

Kingfisher, which also runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain, made a retail profit of 271 million pounds in the 13 weeks to Nov. 2.

That compared to analyst forecasts in a range of 271-285 million pounds, with a consensus of 280 million pounds, and 257 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Total sales rose 8 percent to 2.92 billion pounds, with sales at stores open over a year up 1.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.