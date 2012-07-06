India's Kingfisher starts paying Feb salaries to staff

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Reuters) - India’s beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines has started paying February salaries to employees, a spokesman said on Friday, providing a measure of relief to frustrated staff, including pilots who had recently threatened to go on strike.

Kingfisher, which had debt of $1.4 billion at the end of March, has faced staff agitation over non-payment of salaries, and is under pressure from its lenders to come up with a turnaround plan. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Tony Munroe)