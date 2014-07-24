FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingfisher says Q2 trading worse than expected
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Kingfisher says Q2 trading worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvements retailer, said its markets in its second quarter, notably in June, had been slower than anticipated particularly in France and Poland.

It said on Thursday it was unclear whether this recent weakness was short term phasing in nature but would know more when it publishes interim results in September, having then traded through the key summer months.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said its total sales rose 0.8 percent in constant currencies in the 10 weeks to July 12 and were down 1.8 percent at stores open over a year.

Kingfisher said it was accelerating its self-help margin and cost initiatives to help support its second half performance. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
