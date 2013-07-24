FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher's UK sales return to growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Kingfisher's UK sales return to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s biggest home improvements retailer, returned to underlying sales growth in its domestic market in its latest quarter, helped by better British weather.

The firm, which runs the B&Q and Screwfix chains in Britain, said on Wednesday sales at UK and Ireland stores open more than a year rose 2.5 percent in the 10 weeks to July 13, the bulk of its fiscal second quarter.

That compares with analysts’ consensus forecast of a rise of 2.2 percent, according to a company poll, and a first-quarter fall of 4.7 percent blamed on unseasonably cold weather.

Like-for-like sales at Kingfisher’s French business, comprising Castorama and Brico Depot, rose 1.1 percent, ahead of analysts’ consensus forecast of a fall of 0.8 percent

Group like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent.

The company said it was on track to deliver a first half in line with internal expectations, though it cautioned that underlying consumer confidence remained weak in its major markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.