FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher employee group says Delhi talks ended in failure
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 4, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Kingfisher employee group says Delhi talks ended in failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A group of employees at embattled Kingfisher Airlines said that talks on Thursday between the company and pilots and engineers in Delhi had “ended in failure” as the company had not made a commitment on payment of overdue salaries.

Earlier on Thursday, a company official had said that the airline, whose fleet has been grounded since Monday, expected to resume operations in four or five days after around 100 staff in Delhi had agreed to return to work.

“Employees demanded payment of long pending salary (7 months) prior to resuming operations. All employees expressed their keenness to resume work provided their dues are cleared expeditiously,” the statement from a group of unnamed employees said.

Created by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.