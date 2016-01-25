FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kingfisher targets 500 mln stg profit uplift in five years
January 25, 2016 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

Kingfisher targets 500 mln stg profit uplift in five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, said on Monday it was targeting a 500 million pounds ($715 million) increase in sustainable annual profit in five years time.

In a statement released ahead of a presentation to investors and analysts on the firm’s long term strategy the firm also said it planned a capital return of 600 million pounds over the next three years in addition to annual dividend payments.

Kingfisher trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, its most profitable market. ($1 = 0.6991 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

