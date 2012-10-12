India's Kingfisher says planes to remain grounded until Oct 20

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines will keep its flights grounded until Oct. 20, the carrier, owned by billionaire Vijay Mallya, said on Friday.

Kingfisher, once India’s second-biggest airline, grounded its flights since the start of the month after an employee protest turned violent.

Last week, India’s aviation regulator sent a “show-cause” notice to Kingfisher asking why its licence to fly should not be cancelled after failing to provide a “safe, efficient and reliable service.” (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)