FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India tax authority mulling legal action against Kingfisher - official
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

India tax authority mulling legal action against Kingfisher - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - India’s Kingfisher Airlines has service tax dues of 500 million rupees ($9.1 million), and tax authorities are working to take “legal action” against the debt-laden carrier, a senior tax official said on Wednesday.

“The action is that, one, we issue them a show cause notice and tell them that this is their liability and this is their dues, and they pay along with interest,” S.K. Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs told reporters.

“And then (we) also propose imposition of penalty,” Goel said.

The airline is already under immense pressure from lenders to work out a turnaround plan. Kingfisher has never made a profit. Its share of India’s domestic airline industry fallen from second to last among the six big carriers after it was forced to ground most of its fleet. ($1 = 55.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.