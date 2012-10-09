FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India asks Kingfisher to stop sales until concerns are resolved-source
October 9, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

India asks Kingfisher to stop sales until concerns are resolved-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India’s aviation regulator has asked Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, which faces a possible shutdown by the government after an extended grounding of its fleet, to stop selling tickets until its concerns are resolved, a government source said.

“Earlier they (Kingfisher) said they will start from the 4th, now they are saying 12th. We told them today to get issues sorted out first and then sell tickets,” the source said on Tuesday.

Debt-strapped Kingfisher stopped flights on Oct. 1 after a weekend protest by staff turned violent and has extended what it described as a partial lock-out to Oct. 12.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation told the airline last week to demonstrate why its permit to fly should not be suspended or cancelled, saying the airline had failed to establish a “safe, efficient and reliable service”. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)

