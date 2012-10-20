FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India suspends Kingfisher Airlines' licence
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 20, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

India suspends Kingfisher Airlines' licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Airline’s licence to operate was suspended on Saturday after the debt-laden carrier failed to satisfy the aviation regulator’s concerns about its operations.

Struggling to pay bills, Kingfisher is seven months behind on salary payments, and its fleet has been grounded since the start of the month after a staff protest turned violent.

Its has been suspended until further notice, Arun Mishra, director general of Civil Aviation told Reuters.

The regulator had asked the carrier why its licence to fly should not be cancelled for failing to provide a “safe, efficient and reliable service”. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.