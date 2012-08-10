UPDATE 1-Kingspan snaps up firms in Europe, Middle East

* Buys ThyssenKrupp Construction for 65 mln euros

* Acquires Dubai-based Rigidal for $38.6 mln

* Acquisitions to be modestly earnings accretive by 2013

DUBLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Irish building supplies company Kingspan has bumped up its global presence with two acquisitions in Europe and the Middle East, in a move which will bulk out its market share in two strategic markets.

Kingspan said in a statement on Friday that it had acquired the insulated panels arm of ThyssenKrupp for 65 million euros ($80.01 million), in a deal described as transformational for its mainland Europe operations.

The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australasia has also snapped up Dubai-based Rigidal Industries, a manufacturer of composite panels and roofing, for about $38.6 million.

The company said the acquisitions are expected to be modestly earnings accretive in 2013 and will be funded from its debt facilities.

ThyssenKrupp Construction Group, which includes brands such as Hoesch, Isocab and EMS, has seven manufacturing plants in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria and Hungary.

“The ThyssenKrupp business will transform our mainland Europe insulated panels market presence in a region where market penetration is growing, rooted in the need for more energy efficient buildings,” said Kingspan’s Chief Executive, Gene Murtagh, in a statement.

Shares in Kingspan were up 5.2 percent at 09:41 GMT, outperforming the wider market.