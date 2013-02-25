UPDATE 1-Ireland's Kingspan posts third straight year of growth

* 2012 trading profit up 13 percent to 107.7 mln euros

* Third straight year of growth

* Revenue up 5 percent to 1.63 billion euro

* Global construction markets stay weak

By Stephen Mangan

DUBLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Irish building supplies company Kingspan recorded a 13 percent rise in trading profit for 2012, despite a slowdown in activity in the second half of last year due to weak construction markets in the euro zone.

The No.1 producer of insulation in Britain, Ireland, Canada and Australasia posted its third consecutive year of growth, it said on Monday.

Kingspan had a strong performance in Germany and Central Europe in the first half of last year, but a decline in activity in construction markets in the Benelux and Netherlands took hold in the second half.

Other leaders in the sector expected a slide in their sales in the latter half of 2012 because of the deepening problems in the euro zone’s building sector, already facing the collapse of housing markets in Spain and other crisis-hit states.

Kingspan’s full-year trading profit of 107.7 million euros in the 12 months to end-December was up from 95.7 million the previous year.

Yearly revenue rose 5 percent to 1.63 billion euros while debt came in at 165.5 million euros, shrinking from 170.1 million a year earlier even though the company made two acquisitions during the course of the year.

The purchase of the insulated panels arm of ThyssenKrupp for 65 million euros ($80 million) and Dubai-based Rigidal Industries boosted the company’s global presence, though the benefit to earnings will not show until 2013.

Kingspan has weathered the downturn by taking advantage of a shift towards more energy-efficient building standards, particularly in its largest market, the UK.