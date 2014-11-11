FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingspan Group to acquire building products division of Vicwest Inc
November 11, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kingspan Group to acquire building products division of Vicwest Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire building products (“bp”) division of Vicwest Inc

* Consideration for bp business is circa c$154.5m inclusive of debt and reorganisation costs, payable in cash on completion.

* Closing is expected to occur in Q1 of 2015

* Post acquisition, Kingspan plans to implement further changes in bp business and impact of these changes is expected to increase annual pro forma EBITDA to circa c$18.0m

* Current management team of bp business will be transferring to Kingspan following completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

