Chow Tai Fook, Wanda, PAG to buy $500 mln stake in HK broker Kingston

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - A group of investors agreed to buy about $500 million worth of shares in Hong Kong based investment firm Kingston Financial Group Ltd, the company said late on Sunday

The group, including Asian private equity firm PAG and hedge fund firm Quantum Enhanced Fund, is looking to benefit from a rally in brokerage shares as stock trading in the city soars.

Kingston said it plans to sell 1.76 billion shares at HK$2.20 each to the investors, putting the total deal at HK$3.87 billion ($499.2 million), according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Quantum agreed to buy the biggest stake, purchasing 704.5 million shares, with the remainder equally divided between PAG, Chow Tai Fook Nominee Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Cheng Yu Tung, and Wanda Investment. Wanda Investment is a unit of Dalian Wanda Group, whose chairman Wang Jianlin is China’s richest man.

Shares of Kingston, which offers financial services including stock brokerage, margin financing and underwriting of share offerings, have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of the year, buoyed by rising trading volumes in Hong Kong following the start of a trading link with the Shanghai stock exchange in November.

Kingston said it plans to use proceeds from the share sale to expand its margin finance business and IPO financial services, as well as its asset management business.

Hong Kong’s brokers and financial advisors have been drawing M&A interest by mainland China businesses and billionaire investors including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and solar magnate Cheng Kin Ming because or rising trading volumes in the city.